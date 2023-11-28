Worldwide Supplier For NBMI (Emeramide) - http://www.sacredpurity.com/nbmi.html





NBMI (Emeramide) Starting Protocol - (Low Dose Protocol) - https://bitly.ws/TzFT

NBMI (Emeramide) Daily Protocol - https://bitly.ws/VjnA

Can You Take NBMI (Emeramide) When You Have Amalgam Fillings? - https://bitly.ws/TJx2





Join My NBMI Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/emeramide





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





Treating Mercury Toxicity With NBMI (Emeramide/OSR) - Dr. Mercola Interview with Dr. Boyd Haley





In today's world, many people have accumulated mercury in various parts of their bodies, which has far-reaching negative impacts on people's hormones, neurotransmitters, cells, tissues, gut microbiomes, and more.





One of the most effective ways to safely chelate mercury out of a person's body is with NBMI (Emeramide), aka OSR. In this interview done by Dr. Mercola and Dr. Boyd Haley, the creator of NBMI, they go in-depth on treating mercury toxicity with it.





This is a fantastic interview, and I highly recommend if you are suffering from mercury toxicity, you watch this video, "Treating Mercury Toxicity With NBMI (Emeramide) - Dr. Mercola Interview with Dr. Boyd Haley," from start to finish!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno