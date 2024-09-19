BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr Judy Mikovits Clay Clark Qualification to join Trump Kennedy team clip
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Clay Clark: Why are you qualified to join the Trump Kennedy team? And what would you do if you were asked or tasked to work in that position?

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, I'm qualified because I have all the data behind me and I understand it. More importantly, I'm qualified because I have the hearts of the people behind me, and that's who they need, just as Bobby and Trump have the hearts of both people together. I'm qualified because I know I don't know everything. I never stopped working, no matter who came, whether it was J&J, the company or Genyous, G, E, N, Y, O, U, S, the company, or anybody else, I will consult with anybody. The information is free. I have no financial interest of any kind, and I never did care. I serve only one God, and that's Jesus Christ, and that's what we're called to do.

09/18/2024 - Full Thrivetime Show Episode with Clay Clark: https://rumble.com/v5fgxpe-kash-patel-kash-discusses-clinton-epstein-trumpforce47.com.html

My bio: https://therealdrjudy.com/about-dr-judy

healthtrumpnewstruthkennedyadministrationmikovitsclay clarkqualification
