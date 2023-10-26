A Fake White Light Surrounds the Earth: This is a Computer Generated Simulation

Sources: Holographic Soul Academy "The Fake White Light Trap"https://academy.holographicsoul.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YRLc-pXlIMw





Akashic Priestess "Fake White Light- Akashic Record Readings"

[email protected]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LZO68Umqqs4





FindTheLight rb "Fake white light and the effects"

https://findthelight-rb.co.uk/booking/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxRaFhkcODY

FindTheLight rb "Computer Generated Reality"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FBA8aGDmLZw





Quote from Holographic Soul Academy: "So, fake white light beings will use anything to hack there way into someones reality by pretending to be the external representation of their beliefs.. If someone is searching outside themselves for a connection to ''guides' , star beings' or 'ETs' then the chances are a fake white light being will show up.. If someone has a solid connection to themselves and knows the true energetic signature of love then they will always feel the truth. ... Trust yourself 💎 I also think the higher self thing can be hacked if someone doesn't have a clear frame of reference to what the higher self even is... I like to use 'the highest aspect of myself' or 'my soul' but I do also use higher self sometimes but I have a very strong frame of reference to what that means for me and I know my own energetic signature so I can tell if Im tapping into my own consciousness or something else is trying to tap into me."





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24





TRUMAN CASH EBOOKS:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b





Watch: "Jesus was a Usurper" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Jesus-was-a-Usurper,-John-the-Baptist-was-the-True-Christ.-The-Johannite-Tradition.:9





Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9





!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b