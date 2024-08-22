© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Zombie -Spookshow baby
Video done on/around June 24, 2006
Oh, High noon, dead moon, Hangin' all over you, yeah, Devil man, yes I can, Cut a little piece of you, yeah
[Refrain] Hunger! (Inside you) Hunger! Hunger! (Destroy you) Hunger!
Swift might, dead night, That's all right for you, yeah, Voodoo man, yes I can, Tear it all down for you, yeah
She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby, She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby
Red rain, no pain, Fallin' down over you, yeah, Wicked man, yes I can, Walkin' all over you, yeah
Hunger! (Inside you) Hunger! Hunger! (Destroy you) Hunger!
She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby, She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby
Bright glove, mad love, Movin' all over you, yeah, Psycho man, yes I can, Do it all over for you, yeah
She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby, She's a killer! She's a thriller! Spookshow baby