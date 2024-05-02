Better LATE than NEVER? CTP S1E45 ("FIGHT") Show Apr 27th SP/BTS never dropped early as should have!

Better LATE than NEVER? The CTP S1E45 ("FIGHT") Show from April 27th SP/BTS that never dropped early as should have.





CTP S1E45 SHOW NOTES ( listen (Sat Apr 27 2024 and thereafter) at:

https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/14965134-christitutionalist-politics-s1e45-when-are-you-going-to-fight-bidumbnomics-part-3-lies-damn-lies-and-statistics )...

ChristiTutionalist Politics (S1E45) "When Are You Going To Fight? + BiDUMBnomics part 3 (lies, damn lies, and statistics)"

In Segment 1 an older BeforeItsNews piece titled "Conservatives.... TEAParty Activists.... When/Where Are You Willing To Stand and Fight?" is examined and relevant updates added, but far more details than in this CTP Show vocalized on this topic is/are covered in the corresponding/correlating "When Are You Going To Fight" TLB piece (and as I spoke on with Bruce and Phil on WAAMradio Apr. 27th ART (Abolitionists RoundTable, Sat.'s 9aET) Show. In Segment 2 you'll hear an update on issues relating to BiDUMBnomics (an "unofficial" part 3 to relate to the CTP BIDENomics parts 1 (CTP S1E7) and 2 (CTP S1E9) Show episodes) also referring within as "Fun with Numbers" (lies, damn lies, and statistics) numbers spinning and context misrepresentations.

See Buzzsprout podcasts Transcript of Episode for related addl info

Transcript Bonus: Transcript of CTP S1E9 "BIDENomics part 2" Show episode





Episode related pieces...

- https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/when-are-you-going-to-actually-fight/

- https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2018/08/conservatives-teaparty-activists-whenwhere-are-you-willing-to-stand-and-fight-3394330.html

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13353222-christitutionalist-politics-s1e7-bidenomics-working-alinsky-and-clowardandpiven-planned-usa-destruction-bideneconomy

- https://www.buzzsprout.com/2210487/13433265-christitutionalist-politics-s1e9-bidenomics-part-2





(CTP S1E45 Audio: 32m 56s, Sat Apr 27 2024)