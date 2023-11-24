Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 24, 2023 - Former US State Dept. official ARRESTED for making terroristic threats against Muslim food vendor in NYC

0:00 Intro

0:28 Riots

2:25 Stuart Seldowitz

35:04 Ceasefire





- Riots in #Dublin over alleged Algerian migrant STABBING multiple children

- Former deputy national security advisor to Obama caught on video

- He threatens to have a Muslim food vendor in NYC deported, arrested and tortured

- Authorities arrest him and charge him with five criminal counts

- Why making such threats is NOT "free speech"

- NY Supreme Court reinstates govt. powers to force citizens in quarantine camps

- They can take you from your home at gunpoint, without due process or any proven justification

- Gov. #Hochul is a terroristic tyrant

- Governments can fabricate a #pandemic at any time, without any evidence

- 4-day cease fire begins in #Gaza as prisoner exchange reported to commence later today

- #Israel itself built the tunnels under Al-Shifa hospital decades ago





