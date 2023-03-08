BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ANCIENT GREEK ROMAN BYZANTINE COIN COLLECTING REFERENCE BOOKS REVIEW AND LIST #trustedcoins
trustedcoins
trustedcoins
1 follower
0 view • 03/08/2023

http://www.trustedcoins.com/blog/ancient-coin-books/ for the article that accompanies this videoSEE ALL MY COINS FOR SALE HERE: https://www.ebay.com/str/authenticancientgreekromancoins


 which talks about the types of books any coin collector needs to have on their shelf if they decide to buy, invest or research ancient Greek Roman Biblical Byzantine and even world coins.

Ilya Zlobin starts with some coin books for beginners and moves on to more advanced books on topics that need more specialty books.

This video is made for the beginner to advanced collector and or investor in numismatic coins of the times past. Ancient coins are amazing as they connect us to the ancient past, most people don't know about them and you can get them for very reasonable prices.

You can get amazing ancient coins at the most premiere eBay store with over 14000 items here:

http://stores.ebay.com/Authentic-Ancient-Greek-Roman-Coins






Keywords
coin collectinggold coinsroman coinsgreek coinstrustedcoinscoin collecting bookscollector books
