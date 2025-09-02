"God So Loved the World" - [AI Music Video] - Inspired by John 3:16

"God So Loved the World" is a cosmic love anthem by Aetheris (Latin for "heavenly air"), inspired by John 3:16 and the profound truth that God gave His only Son for humanity’s redemption. This transcendent composition merges ethereal angelic choirs with melodic synth landscapes and heartbeat-like electronic pulses, creating a soundscape where divine sacrifice meets eternal promise. As the music unfolds from intimate reverence to explosive, joy-filled crescendo, listeners experience the breathtaking magnitude of a love that would bridge heaven and earth. Like a wave of light piercing the cosmos, the song builds toward a triumphant, harmony-rich chorus, symbolizing both God’s ultimate gift and our redeemed identity in Christ.





AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI. Sign up for the free TTAC email & newsletter list

Ty & Charlene Bollinger are the Founders of The Truth About Cancer and The Truth About Vaccines. They are Christians, proud parents of four children, business owners and Health Freedom Activists.





Ty and Charlene have been on this mission together to reach as many people around the world with the truth that saves lives as they can





