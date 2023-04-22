BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CIA Recruited 9/11 Saudi Hijackers
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
256 views • 04/22/2023

Richard Gage of Architects and Engineers for 9/11:Truth who led an organization of over 3,500 Architectural Engineers &'Scientists who presented overwhelming evidence that all 3 WTC Buildings which collapsed at free fall speed in controlled demolitions on 9/11; is now releasing beyond bombshell information that the FBI is aware that the CIA Recruited at least 2 of the Saudi Hijackers & how the CIA setup the FBI to be the Scapegoats to be blamed for the massive intelligence failures of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks. 5 Corporations control 95% of the Mainstream Media including FOX which have been working feverishly to coverup the news that the CIA continues to commit treason against We The People of the United States of America. 

Keywords
terrorismworldciatruthnew911tradenycinternationalcityyorkpetershijackerssaudiwtcrichardcenterdomesticbuildingsstewgagerecruited
