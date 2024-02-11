BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Canada’s doctors REVOLT against Justin Trudeau’s MAID program, what’s next - Redacted News
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
98 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
87 views • 02/11/2024

mirrored 

Canada will put off medically induced death for people who are mentally ill until at least 2027. The MAID, or Medical Assistance in Dying, program was set to be extended to people with mental illness but now the government has extended that extension because doctors won't do it! The Canadian government says that they will take the next three years to develop standards. So…professionals won’t do this because they clearly know it’s wrong so the Canadian government wants to train them to do it? Based on standards they don’t have!?

Keywords
justin trudeaucanadadoctorsassisted suicidemaids
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy