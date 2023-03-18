© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
【#FreeMilesGuoNow】03/18/2023 Zhongyuan Foshou: As an ordinary Chinese rescued from Communist China by the NFSC, I have no fear of possible subpoenas and interrogations, because I can discern between good and evil. Mr Miles Guo never defrauded me of any money. Instead, he saved my entire family
【#立即释放郭文贵先生】03/18/2023 中原佛手战友：作为被新中国联邦从墙内救出的普通华人，我不怕所谓的传票和质询，因为我能分清善恶，郭先生没骗我一分钱，反而救了我全家
