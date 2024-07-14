Moment Shooter Fired at Trump - flat on roof taking aim

The moment the shooter 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired at Trump caught on video and then dead. You can see his glasses, long medium brown hair.

He's on the back side of the roof crest aiming over the crest towards Trump. The crest hid him from the snipers temporarily, maybe. He was wearing a Demolition Ranch brand t-shirt, shown in a supposed drone or helicopter image of him alive and well on the roof, and another photo with a ladder on the side of the bldg for him to climb up there.

Cynthia... So many questions??? Like why did USSS counter snipers wait until suspect shot, then shot him??? They were watching him from the other roof. Like they were waiting for him to shoot Trump first. Smells bad from here right now.

For those that haven't seen the bloody death image of the shooter. It looks like the bullet went into his mouth, possibly out right under the left ear.

Adding about this from RFK, Jr.:

Bobby Kennedy's son, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the failure of American intelligence agencies to protect the presidential candidate:

“An unprotected roof 150 yards away. Numerous witnesses, they shouted at the secret service and filmed for 3-4 minutes while they saw the guy with the rifle crawl to the spot and take aim. Take your Secret Service and shove it up your ass! Praying for Trump and his family."