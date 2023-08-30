Lahaina Fire - Inside the Restricted Area - Close Up of the Damage, All from a Wildfire? I Think Not!

A resident, whose home was right in the center of the Lahaina fire area, returned for some belongings. While there, he videoed from the restricted area. You will see a close up view from the ground of the damage done, and perhaps just as importantly, NOT done.

Many oddities such as a home completely destroyed to cinders right in the middle of homes completely intact. A row in the center of his area that completely burnt to the ground while all surrounding homes remained intact and untouched.

Cars reduced to metal frames with melted windshields and tire rims while right next to are vehicles nearly completely intact. All from an alleged "wildfire"? Something quite off here.

