BrightLearn - The Secret History of the War on Cancer by Devra Davis
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
271 followers
100 views • 4 months ago

In "The Secret History of the War on Cancer," Devra Davis embarks on a profound exploration of the hidden truths and systemic failures that have characterized the battle against cancer. She begins with the poignant story of her friend Andrea Martin, who battled multiple cancers and whose body was found to harbor nearly a hundred chemical residues, raising critical questions about the environmental causes of the disease. Davis then delves into the historical context, highlighting the alarming rise in cancer rates and the lack of comprehensive data to understand its prevalence and causes. She criticizes the focus on treatment over prevention, drawing attention to the troubling connections between industry and government that prioritize profit over public health. The book also examines the historical significance of the Second International Congress of Scientific and Social Campaign Against Cancer in 1936, whose findings on environmental causes were largely ignored and the controversial legacy of the eugenics movement, which continues to influence perceptions of cancer susceptibility. Davis further reveals the suppression of crucial information, exemplified by the unpublished Breslows' five-volume report and her own arduous journey to uncover these hidden truths. Ultimately, the book serves as a powerful call to action, urging a shift towards prevention and a precautionary approach to address the environmental factors contributing to cancer, emphasizing that the choices we make today will determine the future of public health.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
