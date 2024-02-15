⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - (15 FEB 2024) - ENG Text, todays MOD clips only

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15 February 2024)

▫️This morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have launched a group strike with long-range air- and sea-based precision weapons against enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex engaged in the production and repair of aircraft engines, radio-electronic and communications equipment and mortar ammunition, as well as against factories producing fuel for AFU military hardware. The purpose of the strike has been achieved. All the facilities have been destroyed.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have defeated enemy manpower and hardware close to Berestovoye and Peschanoye (Kharkov region) and Makeevka (Lugansk People's Republic) and repelled an attack by an assault group of the 30th Mechanised Brigade near Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 105 servicemen, three motor vehicles, one Grad multiple-launch rocket system, French-manufactured Caezar and Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and also repelled 2 attacks by assault groups of 60th & 63rd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 305 troops, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-manufactured Bradley IFV, 14 motor vehicles, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have occupied more advantageous lines and positions, repelled 10 enemy attacks, and also defeated manpower and hardware of the 17th Tank Brigade, the 79th Air Assault Brigade, 24th and 72nd mechanised brigades of the AFU, and the 112th Territorial Defence Brigade near Krasnoye, Kleshcheevka, Kurdyumovka, Leninskoye, Konstantinovka, and Paraskovievka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were up to 360 servicemen killed and wounded, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-manufactured Bradley IFV, as well as 27 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery system, two U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery systems, UK-manufactured FH-70 and L119 howitzers, as well as Msta-B, D-30 howitzers, and three D-20 guns have been destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have struck manpower and hardware of the 58th Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechanised Brig of the AFU, 128th and 127th brigades of the Territorial Defence of Ukraine close to Vodyanoye, Vladimirovka, Urozhaynoye (DPR), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye reg).

The enemy losses were up to 200 servicemen, 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles & 8 motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, 1 British-manufactured FH-70 howitzer, 2 U.S.-manufactured M198 howitzers & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery syst.

▫️In Kherson direction, Russian troops, in cooperation with aviation & artillery, have hit the 35th Marine Brigade & the 126th Territorial Defence Brig close to Tyaginka, Ivanovka & Yantarnoye (Kherson reg).

The enemy losses were up to 20 soldiers, 2 motor vehicles, 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery, as well as 1 D-30 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised a control point of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as manpower and military hardware in 102 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have shot down one MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force near Kramatorsk (DPR).

8 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systs have been intercepted, as well as 1 U.S.-manfd JDAM guided aerial bomb.

In addition, 95 UKR UAVs have been destroyed close to Zhitlovka (LPR), Soledar, Volnovakha, Elenovka (DPR), Lyubimovka, Inzhenernoye, Pologi, Ocheretovatoye (Zaporozhye reg) & Velikiye Kopani (Kherson reg).

?In total, 571 airplanes and 266 helicopters, 12,485 unmanned aerial vehicles, 469 air defence missile systems, 15,056 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,221 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 8,061 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,729 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.