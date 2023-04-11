Russian Forces Shocked! NATO Members Sent Dozens of MIG-29 Fighter Jets to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Apr 10, 2023
Poland and Slovakia have agreed to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, with Slovakia approving a plan to send 13 MiG-29 fighter jets and Poland announcing it would give around a dozen of the same jets.
The MiG-29 jets are expected to be used primarily for air defense to protect Ukrainian infrastructure and frontlines from Russian aircraft and cruise missiles.
