PAY ATTENTION! Something very STRANGE is happening in Ireland, this is about get ugly | Redacted

The farmer protests in Europe have taken root in Ireland and England over the weekend. Even though those farmers are no longer in the European Union, they are expressing solidarity with European farmers while protesting their own plights too. In Ireland, farmers say that they are displaying solidarity with European farmers protesting over-regulation, bureaucracy and low incomes. Biochemical enginner and corporate complex problem solving expert Ivor Cummings joins us to discuss. You know him as Fat Emporer on X and YouTube.
Mirrored - Redacted