Addison Hartzler. The 30 Year Old Alberta Man, RCMP Would Rather You Forgot!
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
32 views • 11/25/2023

Addison Hartzler was picked up by RCMP in Grand Prairie early June 2022 and died in their holding cells sometime early the next morning. He had placed a call to 911 late that night and it's unclear why they arrested him and put him in jail without doing a medical assessment.
His father Greg speaks of this mystery with the heart-breaking intensity that is hard to not feel. So many questions are not answered!
RCMP are not doing all that they could do. They are certainly not getting their man!
This could happen to anyone of us!
Please share this with friends and family members.
https://gofund.me/0aa5fba1
[email protected]

murderinvestigationlawsuitcorruptdiedarrestedcopsmysterymanyoungalbertarcmpaddison
