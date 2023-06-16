Mind Your Own Business You Perverts! Dependent on God Alone!

The 4th of July will be here soon. Did you know it means "Mind your own business!" Your life is your responsibility no one else's. You are responsibilities that come from God. Do not look to others "To Take Care of Your Business." We tell Klaus Swab, Bill Gates, Democrats, Pedo Perverts, Bankers, fed, IRS, and Everyone World Wide. Get out of my business you pervert! Loudly to mind their own business. A Republic-based, the foundation, the cornerstone is the Gospel of Jesus Christ. He is King, Lord, and our Savior. No communism, Capitalism, Socialism, or Feminism. No isms. Wholesome good Moral Lives Independent of one another. ***You will not be dependent on anybody***. Farm your own land, raise your own children, Raise your own food We declare NO to slavery and Indenture servitude, a job is against the law. Dig your own well and outhouse, educate feed, teach train your own children. ***Make, coin, Your own Money",*** but only gold and silver coins can be used as legal tender.





On the 4th of July, 1776 Each American in all 13 Colonies', and others joined them making 50 Countries, Nations, and Territories join in unity. We did make a covenant sworn our pledge of commitment and swore allegiance to God and each to live Independent lives. Free from one another and to take care of our own business according to the Word of God. We each together made our Declaration of Independence. We Declare The Word of God!

1 Thessalonians 4:10-12

10 And in fact, you do love all of God’s family throughout Macedonia. Yet we urge you, brothers and sisters, to do so more and more, 11 and to make it your ambition to lead a quiet life: You should mind your own business and work with your hands, just as we told you, 12 so that your daily life may win the respect of outsiders and so that ***you will not be dependent on anybody.***

Each man is a FREEMAN! Dependent on no one but God to love, worship and obey only God to which we hold each accountable to live by the principles, and precepts written and contain in Holy Scripture. Prayers for leadership that we may live honest, peaceful lives on our own land possessing our own labor., property, families. Profits from our land, labor, and families are gifts from God that belong to God, and ourselves, no one else can claim anything of mine, or another person's theirs by title, law, regulation, policy, position, authority, etc. Laws come from God Alone, Scripture Alone. To covet what others have is a crime of the highest degree. All men must admit the solemnity they need God, they need his Holy Spirit's Power and authority to forgiveness of sins, to bring justice and healing to the nations through the spreading of the Gospel of Jesus Christ as expounded upon in the Declaration of Independence, Coinage Act of 1792 and all States Constitution, Under them is The United States Constitution.