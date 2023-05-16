Owen Shroyer & Steve Baldassari Talk Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Michelle Obama, & More

Steve Baldassari calls into Owen Shroyer Live to talk politics with Owen Shroyer. Steve leads with some great points on Elon Musk that many people probably don't know & the conversation leads into more political talk regarding Donald Trump Vs. Ron DeSantis & some joking around about Michelle Obama juice. Watch you'll see. L😂L!

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2o0ejs-osl-25-trump-russia-collusion-was-fake-no-way.html

How dumb are people to believe that Musk is on our side?

1. He won't reinstate Alex Jones & others on Twitter

2. He bans all links to Substack & Brighteon.com

https://mashable.com/article/twitter-substack-blocked-embeds-interactions-on-tweets

3. He hires a World Economic Forum/NBC fake news loyalist leftist to be the new CEO of Twitter

https://rumble.com/v2nh7iq-elon-goes-woke-border-goes-broke.html

4. His Project Monarch/Mind Control, Neuro Implants, & NeuraLace work is exactly what the globalists want so they can take over & control us

https://t.me/APFGAC/7886

https://youtu.be/GNlpL56u2Zg

https://t.me/APFGAC/4455

https://t.me/APFGAC/17647

5. He's a Trojan Horse for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

https://open.spotify.com/episode/489chEayb8doxqCYbrgjRs?si=7b987bea73c14822

6. He's invested in A.I. despite knowing full well the dangers of it

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628084194659422209

7. He wants to copy China's WeChat & bring his own version here to America

https://youtu.be/HbLJWUfovrs

