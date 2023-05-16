BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Owen Shroyer & Steve Baldassari Talk Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Michelle Obama, & More
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
298 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 05/16/2023

Steve Baldassari calls into Owen Shroyer Live to talk politics with Owen Shroyer. Steve leads with some great points on Elon Musk that many people probably don't know & the conversation leads into more political talk regarding Donald Trump Vs. Ron DeSantis & some joking around about Michelle Obama juice. Watch you'll see. L😂L!

Full Video: https://rumble.com/v2o0ejs-osl-25-trump-russia-collusion-was-fake-no-way.html

How dumb are people to believe that Musk is on our side?

1. He won't reinstate Alex Jones & others on Twitter
2. He bans all links to Substack & Brighteon.com

https://mashable.com/article/twitter-substack-blocked-embeds-interactions-on-tweets

3. He hires a World Economic Forum/NBC fake news loyalist leftist to be the new CEO of Twitter

https://rumble.com/v2nh7iq-elon-goes-woke-border-goes-broke.html

4. His Project Monarch/Mind Control, Neuro Implants, & NeuraLace work is exactly what the globalists want so they can take over & control us

https://t.me/APFGAC/7886

https://youtu.be/GNlpL56u2Zg

https://t.me/APFGAC/4455

https://t.me/APFGAC/17647

5. He's a Trojan Horse for Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

https://open.spotify.com/episode/489chEayb8doxqCYbrgjRs?si=7b987bea73c14822

6. He's invested in A.I. despite knowing full well the dangers of it

https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1628084194659422209

7. He wants to copy China's WeChat & bring his own version here to America

https://youtu.be/HbLJWUfovrs

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

Telegram https://t.me/APFGAC

DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com 

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, and above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
floridaus newsowen shroyerdonald trumpbreaking newsron desantismichelle obamaelon musksteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryamerican patriots apparelnews todayunited states of americatrending newsowen shroyer live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy