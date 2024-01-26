Jodi LoDolce of Warriors Rise interviews a panel of Kingdom Warriors leading the charge in specialty areas such as SRA, Legal Kidnapping, Tracking/Mapping, Rescue, Frequency Healing and more....
Guests include:
Ms. Tea - Founder - Isaiah 61 Ministries - International Executive Administrator of the "Save One Soul Project Taskforce Coalition" -Advocate for SRA, Sex Trafficked Victims, Government Sponsored Kidnapping & Mind Control expert, along with Advocate for Court sponsored 'Legal Kidnapping.' Tea is also a Bloodline case expert; all while living through her own high level active case right now in her own family. She serves the Lord by helping others & victims alike, as an advocate & Team Lead, who comes from a place of understanding, spiritual awareness, being a current victim & Survivor/Overcomer, of her own trauma, of her own Trafficked & Government Sponsored kidnapped child into the Hierarchy System/Government intelligence Programs Internationally.
Kelly Hawley - founder and executive direction of Warrior Bride Ministries. Kelly Hawley is a Ministerial Trauma Specialist, Ordained Minister, Founder and Executive Director of Warrior Bride Ministries specializing in inner healing and deliverance for survivors of ritual abuse and childhood exploitation. That exposed her to the bigger picture of ritual abuse and the lack of help available to trafficked survivors and those with dissociative identity disorder (DID). After being called out of corporate America to start her own business about 10 years ago, her heart for seeing others healed and redeemed continued to be her growing passion. In 2021, Kelly founded Warrior Bride Ministries with the mission of providing biblical healing and restoration to child exploitation survivors. Warrior Bride Ministries focuses on the extensive healing journey that occurs after being rescued. The office is in Kennesaw GA and serves clients internationally. In addition to inner healing and deliverance, Warrior Bride Ministries partners with others in the healing profession to offer Biocharge, DBT, CBT, Sand Tray Therapy, Life Skills Coaching, Attachment, Boundaries, and CSA support groups, and discipleship to survivors free of charge. https://warriorbrideministries.com
Laura Sanger - Is Clinical Psychologist, an author, and a small business owner. She earned a B.A. in Psychology from the University of California, San Diego. Received a M.A. in Theology and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Fuller Theological Seminary. She has experienced the miraculous hand of God in multiple ways, both as a child and as an adult. She believes in the power of the Holy Spirit, and the full activation of the gifts of the Spirit. She is a prophetic intercessor and spiritual warrior and is passionate about seeing people set free and reaching their full potential. She is eternally grateful that Jesus has set her free from the chains that bound her. With joy, She declares that she is No Longer Enslaved!
nolongerenslaved.com
Rumble: NoLongerEnslaved
Christina Nicole - The mission behind “Daughters of Warfare” is not only to serve others in dire need, but also to equip an army of Kingdom intercessors & deliverance ministers through honor! The future vision would be raising up effective special ops intercession teams, globally. Ensuring a vetting process, protocol, trainings, resources, personal ministry, and immediate access for support, as well as a safe culture and community. https://daughtersofwarfare.square.site
