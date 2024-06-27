U THOUGHT Lady GaGa is Just Talking? A Race Within a RACE ? U Think I'm Just Talking? A LIGHT BEING?

www.kleckfiles.com/?240626-01

MIRROR of Jonathan Kleck https://youtu.be/To_rBDI1GdQ

Lady GaGa is the Race that has Entered the STARS... Reminds me of a Complete shill I know of.... 14 And in them is fulfilled the prophecy of Esaias, which saith, By hearing ye shall hear, and shall not understand; and seeing ye shall see, and shall not perceive:





15 For this people's heart is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes they have closed; lest at any time they should see with their eyes and hear with their ears, and should understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.