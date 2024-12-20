Rylsk Pedagogical College after arrival, eyewitnesses report.

❗️The Ukrainian Armed Forces shelled Rylsk in the Kursk region, preliminarily, with six NATO ATACMS missiles

Adding:

What is known:

- the strike was carried out at about 15:30 on Friday;

- HIMARS missiles were used. Some were shot down by air defense;

- all the wounded are receiving assistance;

- the buildings of the House of Culture, the sports and recreation center, the pedagogical college, the school, the fire department and other social facilities were damaged;

- a criminal case has been opened under the article "terrorist act".



