The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. The Gospel Simplified

When you get down to it, the gospel is quite simple. It's a King expanding his kingdom.
Preaching Like Peter
Sharing the gospel doesn’t have to be complicated.
Acts 2:14-36
Have you ever noticed the length of the sermon from today’s passage? It takes less than three minutes to recite. Sharing the gospel doesn’t need to be complicated or lengthy, and Peter’s sermon is an example we can follow for our own testimonies. It contains:
The Savior’s Credentials and Purpose. Peter cited the “miracles and wonders and signs” that validated Jesus as the promised Messiah (v. 22). Then the apostle communicated that the Lord’s mission was to die for mankind’s sin.
