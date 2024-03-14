Ep. 81: Dr. Pierre Kory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re still claiming the ’rona vax is safe and effective.
Yet somehow Dr. Pierre Kory treats hundreds of patients who’ve been badly injured by it.
Why is no one in the public health establishment paying attention?
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 13 March 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-pierre-kory/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1768033041568727391