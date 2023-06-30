The Five Errors Of The Founding Fathers

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This essay is not an attack on some notable
persons, it is an attempt to place the establishment of the US firmly within a
theoretical framework that demonstrates from Eden to the present, the same
system has been employed to create theories and nations and despite superficial
differences, the fundamentals remain common to every human creation throughout
the last 6,000 years, at least in the West. Lets be honest, if the U.S. was
perfect it would not have problems and accepting it has some quite serious problems,
the framework on which it was built was imperfect, meaning it has error. This
essay simply claims there are five main ones common to all Western nations. We argue
the US was inserted into established history. Its founding did not break
precedent and while it moved the needle forward in many important ways it
remains a modern car built with an older technology. What is done here is point
out the flaws in the design to better understand the problems the US and all
developed nations are experiencing.