BIG Plans For FAN Next Year. Donate Today To Our 2024 Fundraiser!

fluoridealert
Nov 30, 2023
2024 is shaping up to be the biggest year EVER for the Fluoride Action Network.
* TSCA Fluoride Lawsuit Finale
* Lawsuit Deposition Videos Released
* Fluoride Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) Files Released
* NTP Neurotoxicity Report Published
* More Fluoride/IQ Studies
* Several Communities Working To Stop Fluoridation
* So Much More
You can support our efforts in 2024 by making a tax-deductible donation today: https://npowebdonation.networkforgood.org/1415005
Thank you for your support!