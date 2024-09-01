Untold Stories: Benjamin's Narrow Escape from Iranian Prison

Benjamin Gangaraj found Jesus in Iran and joined one of the underground Churches in the country. Being raised in a Muslim family, it was forbidden for him to convert to Christianity. At the risk of losing everything, Benjamin’s newly discovered conviction and love of Christ proved to be more important than anything else. He left behind his career in the national volleyball team of Iran, his property, and his inheritance in pursuit of living out the Gospel. This is his story of how he miraculously escaped captivity in Iran after it was discovered by the authorities that he had become a Christian. Connect with Benjamin: https://www.instagram.com/benjamin_gangaraj/





