Untold Stories: Benjamin's Narrow Escape from Iranian Prison
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
Abraham - Overcome Babylon
148 followers
29 views • 8 months ago

Benjamin Gangaraj found Jesus in Iran and joined one of the underground Churches in the country. Being raised in a Muslim family, it was forbidden for him to convert to Christianity. At the risk of losing everything, Benjamin’s newly discovered conviction and love of Christ proved to be more important than anything else. He left behind his career in the national volleyball team of Iran, his property, and his inheritance in pursuit of living out the Gospel. This is his story of how he miraculously escaped captivity in Iran after it was discovered by the authorities that he had become a Christian. Connect with Benjamin: https://www.instagram.com/benjamin_gangaraj/


BOOKS:

📕 Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets ONE book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecyunlocked.com/

📓Get the Bible Prophecy Secrets TWO book FREE! https://www.bibleprophecysecrets2.com/


LINKS / SOCIAL:

Twitter: https://x.com/overcomebabylon

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/overcome.babylon/

Telegram: https://bit.ly/obtelegram

🔥 Kingdom Secrets Academy: https://www.kingdom-secrets.com/academy

🎧 Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3FtkYB6

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85

jesus christmiddle eastiran newsrevivalchristian persecutionpersecutedpersecuted churchchristians in iraninspirational storiesconvert from islamiran churchesrevival in iranchristian revival in iranchristian storieschristian persecution in iranfaith storiesmuslim to christian testimonyleaving islamfastest growing church in the worldiranian christians
