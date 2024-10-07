BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
MTG keeps Dropping HAARP Truth Bombs "Yes they can control the weather. Here is Obama's CIA Director John Brennan talking about it.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
0
99 views • 7 months ago

MTG keeps Dropping HAARP Truth Bombs


“Yes they can control the weather.


Here is Obama’s CIA Director John Brennan talking about it.


Anyone who says they don’t, or makes fun of this, is lying to you.


By the way, the people know it and hate all of you who try to cover it up.”


https://rumble.com/v5hoqhg-obamas-cia-director-john-brennan-talking-about-weather-manipulation.html

john brennanbombsdirectormtg keeps droppinghaarp truthyes they can control the weatherhere is obamas ciatalking about it
