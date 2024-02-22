The dog was chained on the train track. When she saw the train coming, she was extremely panicked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
Feb 22, 2024
As you could see Previvault was in terrible condition.
She was most likely abandoned a long time ago.
She was a dog with long, dirty, white hair.
The hair at the ear even touched the road surface, it brought along a lot of dirt.
One of her eyes also had a tumor that limited her vision.
