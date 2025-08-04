❗️✡️ WE DON'T CONTROL OUR COUNTRY – THE ZIONIST STATE DOES



Phil Tourney, a USS Liberty survivor, reflects on Gaza and Washington's blind support for Israel:



"If you see anything in Gaza, it brings me to my knees. With sorrow, pain, for innocence. Being starved and bombed and burned, beat up and raped and robbed. I'm tired of it. This whole country should be tired of it."



Tourney doesn’t blame only Israel for the tragedy – he points at Washington, saying the US has handed over its sovereignty:



"My biggest disappointment is our own government. Israel controls us. They control the Congress. They control the Senate. They control our money. We don't control our country. The Zionist state does… The real bad people are the people who let them do it."

Source @Retards Of TikTok

