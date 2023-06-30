© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
6/29/2023 【Nicole on The Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: The American people will continue to suffer if the CCP remains inside the gate. We asked the Congress to bring Mr. Miles Guo out of the federal prison and let him testify, which will save the American people a lot of money and time in defending against the CCP.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/29/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：只要中共每天还在美国作乱，美国人民就会遭难。我们要求国会将郭文贵先生从联邦监狱里释放出来让他到国会作证, 这样可以挽救美国人的大量时间和金钱。
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平