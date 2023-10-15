Metaphysics 6. Cosmologies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A review of types of cosmologies (Creation stories) throughout the millennia. Throughout history people have told stories about how the world formed. We talk about the incompleteness of the majority of these stories and how they compare to The Evolution of Perception.
This series of 20 videos on "Metaphysics" was originally recorded from June 1 - Oct. 4, 2023.