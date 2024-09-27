Strange case of BMC Kirpi finally destroyed by Russian drone

An interesting and strange case of targeting a BMC Kirpi vehicle by Russian soldiers, requiring several drone strikes to disable it at a place in Pokrovsky combat area on September 23, 2024. As a reminder! Kiev has acquired around 50 vehicles of BMC Kirpi 4x4 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) since 2022, provided by the Turkish manufacturer BMC, vehicles with all their advantages and disadvantages to serve the Ukrainian Army, which is short of equipment and money to continue its proxy war. In the case of Pokrovsky, in the direction where the Russian Armed Forces have been making rapid advances lately, a Russian FPV drone hit Kirpi, which was traveling with several Ukrainian soldiers inside. But, the vehicle continued on its way as if without incident! Russian soldiers, who have recently received an abundance of drones from the Ministry of Defense, then sent a second, third, and fourth kamikaze drone, which hit the body of the vehicle. The destruction and extent of damage caused during impact on armored vehicles depend on various factors, including the threat to which point or area of the armored vehicle is hit, and the penetration of the warhead. However, drone strikes do not destroy the equipment and are even able to withstand several repeated attacks. In particular, Kirpi is able to change the blast wave of the drone warhead, but does not have the ability to handle the penetration of the warhead. In the case of the fifth impact, Kirpi was destroyed before finally being unusable, and its passengers had to open the rear door to jump out of the vehicle. Kirpi was intact, finally slowly burning!

This incident once again proved how tough the Turkish-made BMC Kirpi is even in intense combat conditions, clearly different from Western-made ones. It seems that the vehicle survived quite well, after stepping on a mine or falling under Russian shelling, but managed to leave the affected area, rescuing personnel, and making the vehicle highly appreciated by Ukraine. However, the 18-ton BMC Kirpi was clearly overwhelmed playing in the mud and even stuck in thin conditions! With the help of four tractors, Ukraine is trying to pull out their Kirpi which is having a bad day. Nevertheless, visually confirmed losses of Turkish production systems in the Ukrainian Army were about more than 33 Kirpi, including minus one on Pokrovsky direction.

