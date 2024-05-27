© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Actions of civil disobedience began in Armenia. Protesters are demanding Pashinyan's resignation and blocking roads.
Demonstrators opposing the transfer of border villages to Azerbaijan blocked the highway to Iran, the Yerevan-Armavir road and several other streets.
The police began to detain the protesters, media write.