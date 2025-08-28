Larry Fink Warns Resistance to WEF-BlackRock Means 'Certain Death'

BlackRock’s Larry Fink wasted no time. His first message as the new head of the World Economic Forum were chilling: those who resist the global agenda will be eliminated.

The Klaus Schwab years were just the rehearsal. Now the script has changed. The globalists believe too many have failed to comply, so they’re shifting into what they call the “enforcement phase.”

And who better to lead it than the man behind BlackRock, the trillion-dollar titan that already shapes the world’s markets and governments? The union of BlackRock and the WEF isn’t just a strategy, it’s an escalation. A warning shot to the world.

