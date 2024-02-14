The Cognitive Cover-Up

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Sub-Plot Twist: The “Cognitive Decline” Story Arc Continues
* Libtard carnival barkers are circling the wagons.
* All the demons are here! Some of them are waking up; others are wailing or running interference.
* Ask yourself who is behind the scenes controlling production, script, actors etc?
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (13 February 2024)