Robert F Kennedy Jr believes both parties must do their part to uphold democracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Robert F Kennedy Jr believes both parties must do their part to uphold democracyRobert F Kennedy Jr says that he believes there should be Democratic primary debates as a bid for more confidence in democracy. He believes that the American people are worried about election integrity and that both parties should do their part to bolster and uphold democracy.
https://rumble.com/v2l4rmo-robert-f-kennedy-jr-believes-both-parties-must-do-their-part-to-uphold-demo.html
https://rumble.com/v2l4rmo-robert-f-kennedy-jr-believes-both-parties-must-do-their-part-to-uphold-demo.html