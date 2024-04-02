© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Battles near Avdeevka: the enemy launched a counterattack on American Bradleys and was defeated
▪️An armored group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on three Bradley infantry fighting vehicles attacked Russian positions west of Tonenky.
▪️Our soldiers met the enemy with fire. One Bradley struck mines (3:26) while attempting to retreat. The other one was covered (1:44). One returned, 2/3 dusted.
RVvoenkor @Slavyangrad