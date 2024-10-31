The Autumn of 20-24

The autumn of 2024 will be recorded in history as the worst display of evil against humanity as evil is facing it's demise. Liberal corruption and greed is clearly on display at the expense of human life and the demise of freedom and Constitutional Rights and the lack of response of those claiming to be protecting our country from this corruption. After cliaiming to be in control for the past 4 years, and to trust the plan we have never seen or heard... explain how and why for the past 4 years so much evil has gone unchecked and why so many innocent lives were taken. This whole "movie" has been disgusting ...