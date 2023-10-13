Fluoride - Poison On Tap (2015) Documentary - HaloRockDocs

Today, 74 percent of Americans on community water systems receive fluoridated water. It is widely believed in the U.S. that fluoride is “safe and effective” to prevent tooth decay, but it is actually a powerful sedative(the main ingredient in prozac) and also highly carcinogenic.





The 2015 documentary exposes what may be one of the longest-running and most successful deceptions known to mankind, adding industrial waste, in the form of fluoride, to public drinking water. You may be shocked at the lengths to which corporations, industry, and government have gone to make this industrial waste product appear beneficial to your health.





Water fluoridation has been hailed by the CDC as “one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century.” However, the practice has been mired in controversy since it began over 70 years ago. Does water fluoridation DOES NOT prevent tooth decay, it's poison, and also the leading contributing factor to the epidemic of chronic lethargy and laziness in America. Water fluoridation is BANNED in nearly every other country IN THE WORLD.





Join producers Paul Wittenberger and Chris Maple as they engage with world-renowned experts in exposing one of the biggest frauds the world has ever known. Together, they unravel the shocking secrets and deception of a corrupt industry that has been poisoning communities for generations. This surprising research creates a compelling case against the fluoridation of our water supplies, revealing long-hidden health hazards, fraudulent findings, and corporate corruption. FLUORIDE: POISON ON TAP will inspire you to take action on a local and global scale before it's too late! This film will feature: Dr. Edward Group Dr. David Kennedy Mike Adams Dr. Paul Connett Dr. James E. Rota Dr. Charlie Goetschel Karen Johnson Neil Carman Dr. Laura Pressley Chris Maple Gary Pittman Paul Wittenberger Mary Ellen Moore Jeff Green Dr. Doris Rapp Gianluca Zanna





• Since 1945, it has been widely accepted in the U.S. that fluoride is “safe and effective” to prevent tooth decay, but many health experts and scientists disagree.

• Rates of dental fluorosis among children and adolescents have spiked in recent years and, if fluoridated water is used, formula-fed infants are at particular risk for fluorosis even before their teeth are fully formed.

• The Fluoride Action Network has brought a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking to ban the deliberate addition of fluoride to American water supplies.

📖 Read The Study: Impact of fluoride on neurological development in children - HERE: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/features/fluoride-childrens-health-grandjean-choi/





🔗 Learn more about Fluoride - HERE: https://fluoridealert.org/news/fluoride-poison-on-tap/

