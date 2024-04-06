BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Fault Lines Nooked by Gov, Water and Tunnels too, Plus Todd Callendar
LizOnBrighteon
LizOnBrighteon
15 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
1599 views • 04/06/2024

San Andreas and other fault lines in US and globally in NATO countries have nukes embedded in fault lines by governments connected with Illuminati.  These nukes will be detonated to make it look like solar eclipse created the earthquakes but it is a LIE!! It was tactical nukes dropped into the fault lines.  Also rural water and underground tunneling systems ahve been nuked.

Keywords
earthquakeungovernmentnwoilluminatiwaternuclearnukessan andreasunderground tunnels
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy