330) Project Maven: Biologia sintética e Engenharia de Tecidos remota sem fios

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humanos-aumentados e os seus erros, a criptozoologia nos parques florestais nacionais dos EUA.
Créditos ao canal Psinergy, Fev 11, 2024.
For our blue families and the law enforcement folks: Project Maven: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/trim.6222B88B-52AF-4454-952F-FED86DC69C21:f
No twitter : https://twitter.com/RestaurarPortug/status/1757078499527925872
Mais:
Biofield Science and Healing: History, Terminology, and Concepts: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4654789/
326) A abominação completa é real: https://www.brighteon.com/a05168e5-af70-4f15-bdae-21c8782dbbeb
327) Bitcoin, Criptomoedas e WPAN (Rede d'Área Pessoal): https://www.brighteon.com/3dae0a0a-287a-4015-a4e3-57e067fce589
328) Project Maven: Directiva 3000.09 do Pentágono: https://www.brighteon.com/b4fc8bff-1f25-42ed-955e-e60ead93e8b1
329) Project Maven: Stingray e Dirtbox: https://www.brighteon.com/ae4ea746-69da-445a-be02-bcc1f505ee0f
331) Project Maven: Skyborg, Humanos-aumentados, Cidades Cognitivas: https://www.brighteon.com/3c5782eb-a6d8-43e5-b407-d329a6a8a7a8
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal