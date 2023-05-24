REPUBLACKANS

Declared for the nomination so far:

Trump: Would like to see him get it and then defeat Obiden

Nikki Haley: Yikes!!!! Joe Manchinerian candidate ... do not want.

Ron DeSantis: Globalist, nuff said. (btw, I would luv to be wrong about him)

Vivek Ramaswamy: Smart, strong, good communicator, patriot ... a less nerdy version of Dinesh D'Souza. Obviously would be waaayyyy better than the brain-dead fool in the White House.

Tim Scott: Likeable, smart, good values, inspiring ... but would make a terrible POTUS. He doesn't have the backbone to stand up against the left.

Kanye West: I'm not calling him "Ye". I am calling him a lunatic that should be ignored by everyone.

Larry Elder: I have a man-crush on him. If anyone has the ability to surpass DJT, it is Larry. I can't think of one negative quality that he possess'. Him becoming POTUS would be the one thing in this Universe that would make me believe in God.

Asa Hutchinson: He's actually more evil than Bill Ayers. If you want to know why Republicans do nothing but harm their own voters, just listen to Asa for a few hours.

Here's the good news. Of the 8 people listed above, only one of them can be labeled "your typical white republican".

Viva La Difference!!!!!!

