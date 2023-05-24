REPUBLACKANS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Declared for the nomination so far:
Trump: Would like to see him get it and then defeat Obiden
Nikki Haley: Yikes!!!! Joe Manchinerian candidate ... do not want.
Ron DeSantis: Globalist, nuff said. (btw, I would luv to be wrong about him)
Vivek Ramaswamy: Smart, strong, good communicator, patriot ... a less nerdy version of Dinesh D'Souza. Obviously would be waaayyyy better than the brain-dead fool in the White House.
Tim Scott: Likeable, smart, good values, inspiring ... but would make a terrible POTUS. He doesn't have the backbone to stand up against the left.
Kanye West: I'm not calling him "Ye". I am calling him a lunatic that should be ignored by everyone.
Larry Elder: I have a man-crush on him. If anyone has the ability to surpass DJT, it is Larry. I can't think of one negative quality that he possess'. Him becoming POTUS would be the one thing in this Universe that would make me believe in God.
Asa Hutchinson: He's actually more evil than Bill Ayers. If you want to know why Republicans do nothing but harm their own voters, just listen to Asa for a few hours.
Here's the good news. Of the 8 people listed above, only one of them can be labeled "your typical white republican".
Viva La Difference!!!!!!