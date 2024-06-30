BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SDA Ben Carson Foreshadowed by Zambia President. Kamala Harris To Replace Joe Biden. Asteroid Coming
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
25 views • 10 months ago

Ben Carson says he's 'dedicated' to country, possibly as Trump VP

Ben Carson dodged specifics but implied he would accept invitation

Donald Trump says he's already chosen his vice president

The pair haven't discussed it yet, according to Carson


Ben Carson wants to better the United States in any capacity, including as a vice president alongside former President Donald Trump, the former United States secretary of housing and urban development under Trump said on NewsNation's "The Hill." When asked whether he'd accept the job given the chance, Carson said: "I am dedicated to saving this country … whether I do that from inside the government or outside the government, you can count on the fact that I'm going to be doing it."


Large asteroid to pass between Earth and the moon on Saturday. The asteroid was only discovered earlier this month


'Planet killer' asteroid to make close pass to Earth on Thursday afternoon


Could Kamala Harris be a winner for the Democrats if Biden steps aside? The vice-president would be a logical choice if Biden does opt out, but some are already looking to other contenders. Joe Biden's stumbling debate performance left Democrats so panicked some are searching for an alternative to replace the 81-year-old president as the party's standard-bearer. Biden has given no indication that he intends to exit the race, and his campaign has flatly dismissed the suggestion. But that has done little to silence critics who are openly questioning whether Biden is the right person to take on Donald Trump, a figure the president – and his party – view as a grave threat to American democracy.


David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541


