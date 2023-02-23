Song "The truth prevails" | www.kla.tv/25200

"The truth triumphs, the country belongs to the upright", is a line from Helena's song "The truth triumphs". A song that encourages us to stand up, to raise our heads and voices for freedom and justice. A song that unites us and makes us feel that in our unity and love lies the explosive power that no opponent, no matter how powerful, can withstand.



👉 https://kla.tv/25200





▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬



Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/​​ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en



▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬





As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -

Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en



