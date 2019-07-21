BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
[Jul 21, 2019] The Really Woke Show With ODD Reality (Part 1) [Really Roxanne]
ODD TV
ODD TV
269 followers
Follow
25 views • 03/16/2024

The Really Woke Show (Part 1) With

ODD Reality who has been rapping and producing music for 20 years in Denver CO. Obsessed with movies & aware of the massive deception going on in the world since 2008 and shows that through is content and music.


Sorry for the delay we are way Later Than Usual but its well well well worth the wait!


Come and Join @Double Oh 7 @DollyDaydream & i as we talk to

O.D.D. (OverDose Denver) on a range of topics from - The faked moon landings & much much more.


All content played throughout the show of ODD is availavbe in the following links


ODD REALITY

https://www.youtube.com/user/MrDoseman


FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/ODDTV/


TWITTER

https://twitter.com/oddtv3


AMAZON MUSIC

https://www.amazon.com/Never-Sleep-Again-Explicit-D-D/dp/B072BWHBRC/


SOUNDCLOUD

https://soundcloud.com/overdosedenvermusic


PAYPAL

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/FlatEarth247


INSTAGRAM

https://www.instagram.com/oddtvofficial/


REDBUBBLE

https://www.redbubble.com/people/oddtv/shop


DOLLYDAYDREAM

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy11YPfgD91BFEJMBaNegxg


DOUBLE OH 7

https://www.youtube.com/user/MrRKA77


THE REALLY WOKE SHOW CHANNEL

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQWmNKoC7R_9WYrDKQrHWiQ


If would like to support by donating to what we are doing then please do by going ahead and clicking this link :)


https://www.paypal.me/RoxanneGlenFE?locale.x=en_GB


GLOBE LIE WEDSITE

https://www.globelie.co.uk/


CONVENTION TICKETS

https://feconvention.com/kidderminster/


Part 2 will be this

Saturday 27th @ 11AM GMT

Keywords
scienceeducationtechnologyastronomyphysicsgeology
