EWHAL August Online National & International PRAYER Gathering with Jesse Knock

One of the many Hebrew words meaning to pray is Palal which literally means "Speak to Authority" with the root letters being a picture of a mouth and the picture of a staff, representing speaking and the staff meaning authority. Pal provides the meaning to "fall" and in this context Palal literally means to "fall down to the ground in the presence of one who is in authority to plead a case.

This word Palal also means judgment where in Old Testament times for judicial judgments people would go and "speak to authority" to obtain justice. Here the Hebrew concept of a "judge" is one who restores life. Judgement is then determined by the pleading.

This is depicted by the persistent widow and the unjust judge:

And Adonai said, Hear what the unjust judge says. And shall not Elohiym avenge his own elect, which cry day and night unto him,.... LUQAS (LUKE) 18:6-7 את CEPHER