© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #381
1. 7:54 Adobe gets sleazy with its new terms of service, people start leaving in droves
2. 27:46 Dr Fauci roasted in Congress over the origins of COVID
3. 1:00:19 Literal Conservative Red Wave happens across Europe for EU Parliamentary elections
4. 1:33:22 Woman in Philadelphia Urumova charged after making blatant lie against a man for assault
https://youtu.be/rYCSXVAYyww?si=X2gFV...
5. 2:14:03 Disney Ruins Two shows at the same time. The Acolyte & Dr Who
6. 2:53:17 Saudi Arabia Petrodollar deal is over they won’t be renewing
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.reddit.com/r/RedPillNation/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts