Sameh Al-Shoubaki, From Life Sentence to Freedom

In this interview, Sameh Al-Shoubaki discusses his life sentence, the challenging conditions inside the prisons, and the harsh experiences he endured. He also takes a moment at the end of the video to send his greetings and solidarity to the steadfast people of Gaza.
Interview: Sameh Al-Shoubaki
Reporting: Saja Bari
Filmed: 31/01/2025
